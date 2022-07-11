Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines

Sheikh Maktoum meets UK minister for investment, explores opportunities in trade, investment and innovation
UAE receives around 1.5 million visitors from the UK every year.
Shares of Chinese technology firms Alibaba and Tencent fell sharply on Monday, a day after Chinese regulators fined their subsidiaries for not disclosing transactions and failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules.
E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares in Hong Kong fell 6.8%, while gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings sank 3.2%. The Hang Seng index declined 3%.
On Sunday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation published a list of 28 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.
It included five of Alibaba’s transactions and 12 of Tencent’s. A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For violations in each case, the maximum fine was 500,000 yuan ($74,500).
A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, though signs the authorities might be easing up spurred gains in recent months.
Alibaba's shares had risen 70% and Tencent's were up 18% since mid-March, before Monday's losses.
“The dip is likely to be temporary. The market was more wary about the U.S. raising interest rates so sharply, but it’s just been overrun by the new fines,” said Francis Lun, an investment manager and veteran market commentator in Hong Kong.
An increase in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more pandemic lockdowns in Shanghai also shook investor sentiment, he said.
Heads of Saudi Aramco, Adnoc, and Emirates Group make up the top three spots in the list of 100 CEOs representing 26 nationalities in the region.
ADX has 20,000 registered Bahraini investors with a total trading value, of Dh1.3 billion and the trading volume of 320 million shares in 2021.
93 per cent of respondents indicated their organisations are planning to expand in the next 12 months, into a new region entirely.
Companies to be offered benefits including rapid licence processing, leases at discounted rates
Michael Davis oversaw country's largest private healthcare provider's exit from administration in March
93 per cent of OT organisations experienced an intrusion in past 12 Months.
There are 28 business groups representing more than 30 economic sectors operating in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.