Aleksei Skorodumov: Dubai and Central Asia are building a shared financial future

From banking and capital markets to Islamic finance and fintech, emerging partnerships are strengthening economic ties between Dubai and Central Asia

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Aleksei Skorodumov | Partner Content Share:











Dubai’s resilience as a global hub

Dubai has long proven itself as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive financial hubs. Even in times of global uncertainty, the emirate continues to reinforce its position through advanced regulation, sophisticated infrastructure, and flexible economic policies that attract talent, investments, and startups.

A clear example of Dubai’s appeal and strong fundamentals is the increased activity of seasoned international investment teams. Last year, my business partner Sergey Entts, an international financier with operations across Central Asia and the European Union, invested in Ypsilon, a reputable DIFC‑based financial company. He also became the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Muras Bank in Kyrgyzstan, underscoring how Dubai’s ecosystem attracts global capital while enabling cross‑regional financial expansion. This ability to compete with major global economies makes Dubai a natural partner for emerging financial centres across Central Asia.

The UAE’s strengths are clear: free zones, full foreign ownership, golden visas, and capital mobility have transformed the country into a platform for global connectivity. Hosting around 200 nationalities, the UAE is more than a business hub; it is an integrated ecosystem that consistently ranks among the top five globally for entrepreneurship and startup access to international markets.

Central Asia’s rapid growth story

Central Asia today is experiencing rapid growth. Kyrgyzstan, for example, recorded real GDP growth of 11.1% in 2025, with Moody’s projecting historically strong expansion of 8.9% in 2026 and 8.4% in 2027. Fiscal performance remains sound, with moderate deficits of around 1% of GDP and debt stabilising at approximately 33% of GDP, which is well below peer levels.

These fundamentals, combined with a young population, mineral endowment, and strategic location between Asia and Europe, underpin the region’s long-term investment appeal. For investors, this is a frontier market with extraordinary potential.

Kyrgyzstan’s banking milestone

Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector has entered a new phase of development. The National Bank recently granted licenses to Muras Bank and Kylym Bank, expanding the system to 26 institutions. This milestone reflects the rapid transformation of the country’s financial landscape. What once looked like isolated growth has now become a stable long-term trend.

For Sergey Entts’ Muras Bank, the license marks the beginning of operations with retail and corporate products, while also setting strategic priorities around investment instruments and the development of the securities market. These steps are not only important for Kyrgyzstan’s domestic economy, but also for strengthening regional financial flows and creating new opportunities for cooperation with international hubs such as Dubai.

Building financial infrastructure in frontier markets

Yet these are still frontier markets, in the process of building financial infrastructure. This is where the UAE’s strengths - advanced legislative frameworks, digital and logistics infrastructure, and a multicultural ecosystem become critical.

The UAE has succeeded in creating an integrated business environment that supports entrepreneurship, fintech, and Islamic finance. Government initiatives such as Hub71, the Khalifa Fund, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund provide financing, incubation, and acceleration for startups and SMEs. This comprehensive support system is precisely what Central Asia needs as it develops its own financial ecosystem.

Islamic finance as a bridge

Islamic finance is a particularly promising area of cooperation. With Dubai’s established expertise and Kyrgyzstan’s growing interest, there is significant scope to develop Sharia-compliant investment products tailored to regional needs. This not only diversifies financial offerings but also deepens cultural and economic ties between the UAE and Central Asia.

For Kyrgyzstan, Islamic finance can become a pillar of resilience and inclusivity. For Dubai, it reinforces its leadership in shaping global financial standards.

A shared vision for growth

The licensing of Muras Bank marks a milestone in Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector development. Together with experienced professionals such as Sergey Entts, chairman of Muras Bank, myself and our colleagues, we are focused on building an international financial ecosystem that bridges Dubai and Central Asia. Our vision is to accelerate cooperation, strengthen capital flows, and create platforms for sustainable growth.

Our goal is to make undervalued securities from Central Asian countries accessible to international investors, while also enabling investors within those countries to tap into foreign markets. Right now, there are significant challenges - most of which stem from the lack of financial infrastructure. Entts has already voiced his personal mission: make trading securities between, say, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE as seamless as ordering food online - fast, efficient, and powered by the full potential of fintech.

The outlook is clear: Dubai’s resilience and Central Asia’s dynamism are complementary forces. By connecting these regions, we can unlock new opportunities for investors, institutions, and businesses alike. The UAE’s role as a trusted hub ensures that even in times of global uncertainty, partnerships with frontier markets can thrive. Central Asia, with Kyrgyzstan at the forefront, is ready to take its place on the global financial map, and Dubai is the partner to make it happen.

Aleksei Skorodumov is a financier and international investor with over 25 years of experience in banking and capital markets. He serves as head of business development at Ypsilon Capital (DIFC) Ltd. in Dubai and is a board member of Muras Bank in Kyrgyzstan, focusing on the expansion of financial ecosystems across Central Asia.