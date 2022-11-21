Alef Group announces completion of phase 2 of Al Mamsha Souks

Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates contains 294 villas located close to two golf courses
Alef Group, leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the completion of phase two of its multi-use project, Al Mamsha Sharjah Zone 1 (Al Mamsha Souks).
In a statement, the company said the project has been proclaimed Sharjah’s first fully walkable community, a novel and exciting take on community living within the region.
The project, strategically located in the heart of new Sharjah, comprises of housing units that include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and duplexes.
“We are thrilled to announce the beginning of handovers of phase two in Al Mamsha. This prestigious complex will witness hundreds of families receive keys to their dream homes. We thank all teams who worked around-the-clock to make this world-class project a success, and for contributing to the continuous development of Sharjah,” Alef Group said.
The group said the Sharjah Government graciously launched stimulus packages for investors, under the wise guidance of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that have greatly assisted economic development by simplifying business procedures. "This, in turn, has helped project owners work seamlessly towards construction and delivery of various developments in time,” it said.
“We are excited to unveil this extravagant community project, for our residents and visitors to enjoy. We focused on providing our guests a holistic modern lifestyle and experience, combining striking minimalist architecture with well-ventilated open spaces and green walkways, among many luxury offerings perfect for families,” the group concluded.
Spanning a glorious 1.5 million square feet, Al Mamsha Souks Zone 1 Sharjah is the region’s newest top destination, with multiple residential buildings amid vast expanses of lush greenery and pedestrian-friendly walkways. The project also boasts luxury retail stores, upscale dining options, cafes, and hotels with high quality services.
