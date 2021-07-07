Aldar sells out all 83 villas of new project on Saadiyat Island

The sell-out builds on the growing attractiveness of Saadiyat Reserve as a residential community.

In a positive sign of the recovery in the real estate market, Aldar Properties on Wednesday announced the sell-out of all 83 villas at Saadiyat Reserve the Dunes in Abu Dhabi.

The villa project, which is Aldar’s latest development on Saadiyat Island, received remarkable demand from customers looking for modern designs and a prime location.

The sell-out builds on the growing attractiveness of Saadiyat Reserve as a residential community, following the success of the first two phases, which were sold as infrastructure enabled villa plots.

Open for sale to all nationalities, buyers at the development represent a total of 14 countries, with UAE nationals purchasing 67 per cent of the villas. Additionally, half of the buyers purchased their first Aldar property, while 25 per cent of all purchases were completed by women.

Customers noted the location of the villas, unit sizes and floor plans, and Aldar’s reputation, as the top three factors when purchasing a property at the development.

Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer, Aldar Development said: “The remarkable demand we have seen for The Dunes is testament to the current strength of the Abu Dhabi market. The right product, in the right location, developed by a trusted developer continues to represent a quality investment opportunity, and The Dunes certainly fits this profile. With half of all buyers representing first time Aldar homeowners, we are excited to welcome a new wave of buyers to the Aldar family and welcome back return buyers who appreciate the quality of our properties within well-designed communities.”

The masterplan of Saadiyat Reserve was designed with vibrant community living in mind, and once fully completed will offer residents a variety of open spaces, parks, lagoon pools, and sport areas. The masterplan also features a community hub and dedicated venues that are intended to bring the community together and enable picnics and family gatherings in beautifully designed outdoor areas. Residents can also enjoy a pedestrian and cycle network that will connect all areas of the community. —ashwani@khaleejtimes.com