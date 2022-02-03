Aldar invests Dh1b to expand education portfolio

The latest investment would help the group make notable progress in the education sector

Aldar aims to increase the existing student capacity in Aldar Education’s owned and managed schools to over 40,000 seats by Academic Year 2024/2025.

by Issac John Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 4:41 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 4:43 PM

Leading developer Aldar Properties, which has been on an expansion mode, plans to diversify its education portfolio with an investment of Dh1 billion.

The latest investment is the second major expansion task the property group initiated this week.

On Tuesday, Aldar said it acquired the Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah for Dh410 million, marking its first investment in the emirate. As part of the agreement, Aldar has also secured development rights for an extra 11,200 sqm of gross floor area, with an option to acquire an additional 7,400 sqm for retail and commercial use.

The new investment will help Aldar Education, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based developer, to widen the choice of quality education for students in Abu Dhabi. The growth plan is focused on enhancing Aldar Education’s offering in three main locations in Abu Dhabi: Khalifa City, Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, the company said.

Through the new investment, Aldar aims to increase the existing student capacity in Aldar Education’s owned and managed schools to over 40,000 seats by Academic Year 24/25. Aldar Education is looking to achieve this through a mix of greenfield and school acquisition opportunities in the premium and mid-market segments, all aimed at strengthening the choice and educational experience available to students in Abu Dhabi.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive officer at Aldar Properties, said the latest investment would help the group make notable progress in the education sector and it also makes financial sense for a business that is of huge strategic importance to the group.

“Through the breadth and depth of our business, Aldar touches multiple aspects of life in Abu Dhabi, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we are making a positive impact on all communities in which we operate. In this regard, Aldar Education is one of our most critical touch points with the community and we want to ensure that more families can benefit from the quality, innovative education we offer in our schools,” said Al Dhiyebi.

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Education, said the education sector is going through constant change and development. “We are keen to remain at the forefront of those developments to provide our students with the best tools available to help them unlock their full potential. This includes the digital transformation of our schools, further investment in EdTech, and the provision of more flexible and diverse education models that appeal to a wider range of families in Abu Dhabi.”

Aldar Education, the leading operator and provider of private education in Abu Dhabi with the largest network of schools, currently owns nine schools under Aldar Academies and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and manages a further 11 schools. Commenting on the announcement,

In Khalifa City, Aldar Education has agreed its first-ever school acquisition with the purchase of Al Shohub Private School, a British curriculum school that will enable Aldar Education to offer students an even greater choice of education. The acquisition will see Aldar Education continue to uphold the school’s strong reputation within the market, while adding its expertise to enhance the educational experience for current and future students. Aldar is also expanding and relocating the Al Yasmina Academy in Khalifa City to consolidate its position as an ‘outstanding’ rated British primary and secondary school campus in Abu Dhabi and meet the continued demand for places at the school.

On Yas Island, where Aldar is launching and developing a range of new community developments, Aldar Education will deliver a new school within the Noya community located in Yas North. Set to become a leading British curriculum school, it will be operated by Aldar Academies and cater to the island’s growing population.

On Saadiyat Island, Aldar Education is expanding the award-winning and ‘outstanding’ rated Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, which will increase the school’s capacity and facilities as well as ensure it continues to offer a best-in-class educational experience with the latest innovations in immersive learning. Aldar will also develop another school under the Aldar Academies brand on Saadiyat Island that will cater to families in the surrounding communities that seek British curriculum education.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com