Al Zour offers more low-sulphur fuel oil for January

The first series of MoUs will help create over 20,000 jobs. The Sharaf Group and Hindustan Ports will generate 1,500 and 1,000 jobs, respectively
Kuwait has issued a tender offering three cargoes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) from its Al Zour refinery, ramping up volumes for January compared with previous months, industry sources said on Wednesday.
An increase in supplies from Al Zour is expected to weigh on Asia’s fuel oil market as the refinery gradually steps up production.
The refinery is offering three 100,000-tonne cargoes of 0.5 per cent LSFO in a tender that closes on Wednesday.
The first cargo for this tender is scheduled to load between Jan. 18 to 19, while loading dates for the second and third cargoes are to be scheduled later.
This is the refinery’s fifth LSFO tender from Al Zour so far, after it offered its first tender in November.
Al Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant in Kuwait, and is poised to be a major supplier for the global LSFO market once it ramps up fully into the rest of 2023.
Once fully operational, the refinery will export between 400,000 and 500,000 tonnes of VLSFO per month, meeting eight per cent to 10 per cent of Asia’s demand if the supplies flow East, according to industry sources and Reuters calculations. — Reuters
A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6 per cent lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey
New Feature, ‘Uber Travel’ displays all upcoming travel plans on the Uber App, allowing a seamless booking experience
From April 24, 2023, Etihad will fly from Abu Dhabi to New York twice a day, seven days a week, offering a total of 14 weekly non-stop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport
Investors’ eyes remain on China, where the swift removal of most zero-Covid measures has sparked a massive surge in infections that has filled up hospitals and left crematoriums overloaded
While the 3.8 per cent on-year expansion was welcome, it was weighed by a three per cent contraction in the key manufacturing sector in the final three months
The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sank to 45.3 in December from 46.5 in November, its lowest since May 2009