Al Zour awards first low-sulphur fuel oil tender to oil major

Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates contains 294 villas located close to two golf courses
Kuwait refinery Al Zour has awarded its first low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) tender to an oil major, several industry sources said on Monday.
The cargo was sold at a premium of about $17 a tonne to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board basis.
The refinery had offered 100,000 tonnes of the product for loading between November 28 to 29, in a tender that closed on November 18.
The port of discharge was not immediately clear, though industry sources said that the cargo is either headed to Asia or the United States Gulf Coast.
KIPIC is an affiliate of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), neither of which responded immediately to requests for comment. — Reuters
There are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020, says chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai
The new container shipping service links Karachi with the region’s major ports within UAE, KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Djibouti
With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late June, Twitter’s user base is still smaller than Facebook’s nearly two billion, TikTok’s one billion plus and even Snapchat’s 363 million
Crude prices posted a second weekly decline on Friday amid fears that rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China may squeeze demand
The apartments and villas are expected to face shortage of at least 15 per cent residential units as developers will be able to deliver only 32,500 units compared to an estimated 38,000 planned this year
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) now sees the Brent crude oil spot price averaging $102.13 per barrel this year and $95.33 per barrel next year, according to its November short-term energy outlook
Usually, WHT applies to cross-border payments as well. WHT rates vary based on the nature of goods and services received and the relationship status with the non-resident supplier