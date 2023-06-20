Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions: A testament to the successful strategy of Dubai SME to support Emirati entrepreneurs

Dubai SME helps transform innovative ideas into successful projects

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 8:28 PM

Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions started as a small car rental business in 2008 with just a modest fleet of vehicles. As the company began to grow, the founder, Emirati entrepreneur Hussein Ali Shahin Al Tahri, realised that there was a need for unique transportation solutions that could cater to the specific needs of different individuals and businesses.

However as the company faced various challenges along the way. Fortunately, from the early stages of this project, Al Tahri received the support of The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), a division of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, which allowed him to take the business to the next level.

With this support, the company was able to access the resources it needed to expand its fleet and offer a wider range of transportation options. It also received valuable guidance and mentorship from Dubai SME, which helped the company navigate the complex entrepreneurship landscape.

Over the years, Al Wegdaniyah would pioneer many industry features to improve the rental experience for their customers. Today, it has become a national brand serving the daily car rental needs of the corporate sector across the UAE and a major milestone for national companies operating in the transportation sector, an important pillar of Dubai’s economy.

As Dubai SME has a network of accredited business incubators and accelerators that assist start-ups and innovators in developing and testing their ideas across various sectors, it has provided Al Tahri with various forms of support, including advising him on the process for securing contracts within the Government Procurement Programme. The Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions project has rapidly expanded — between 2010 and 2023, it increased its fleet from 50 to 850 vehicles, its workforce from five to 30 employees, and its pool of drivers from 20 to 200.

Commenting on the company’s success, Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership, Dubai SME remains committed to playing a pivotal role in driving entrepreneurship and innovation in Dubai and the UAE, and we strongly believe that supporting pioneering projects can make a significant difference in the emirate’s economy.. Dubai SME aims to be a critical resource for start-ups by offering support and information and an ideal business environment that facilitates the transformation of entrepreneurial creativity into successful projects.

“We commend the success achieved by Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions Company, and we emphasise that Dubai SME is always at the forefront of supporting and incubating any entrepreneurial idea in any economic sector. Dubai SME takes pride in the accomplishments of Hussain Ali Shahin Al Tahri, a determined entrepreneur who has established his business as one of the top 100 small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE and has also won the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders.”

Keeping up with the latest technological advancements, Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions recently launched its new project, ‘Yaldi,’ which offers a streamlined and innovative car rental service through a smart application and allows customers to simply scan a QR code on the car and drive off without needing human or paper interaction.

The ‘Yaldi’ app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, allows users to easily rent cars by the hour. Yaldi has received licensing from the Roads and Transport Authority, ensuring its compliance with all relevant regulations. Customers can download the app, register, and choose a car within minutes, and the rent comprises the car, fuel, and parking, allowing passengers to head to their destinations directly without any hassle or waste of time and effort. In the coming months, Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions also plans to offer electric vehicles to users.

Al Tahri stressed that the support from Dubai SME helped effectively overcome challenges in the labour market: “Starting a business was challenging for me at first since I lacked experience dealing with companies. But I remained patient and took it one step at a time, with the invaluable support of Dubai SME. We understood that gaining the trust of large companies would not happen overnight, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. We were persistent and urged potential customers to try our services, and we were confident that the quality of our services would speak for themselves. Now, Al Wegdaniyah is recognised as a top transportation, vehicle rental, and logistics service provider to the aviation industry, airports, air freight, hotels, and individual clients.”