Al Tayer reaffirms UAE’s commitment to building more sustainable planet

Dewa CEO delivers keynote speech at key sustainability event

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, delivers a keynote speech at Energy & Transformers Days. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:50 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:53 PM

Dubai is promoting a sustainable energy future for all and has set its sights on becoming a global hub of the green econom, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said.

Al Tayer made these remarks while delivering a a keynote speech at the first Energy & Transformer Days event in the Middle East organised by Hitachi Energy in Dubai. The event brought together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest energy and transformer technologies. Energy and Transformer Days is an evolution of ‘Transformer Days’ that has been hosted previously for the past seventeen years in different cities across the globe.

Al Tayer, who had joined the opening ceremony as the chief guest, was impressed by the advanced digital technology on display and praised Hitachi Energy’s efforts to drive innovation in the industry. “The UAE is committed to building a more sustainable and resilient world. We recognise that innovation, digital transformation and disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are other key enablers in our sustainability journey. Digitalisation is essential for integrating into the energy system the large number of variables involved with renewables,” Al Tayer saud.

In line with these efforts, Al Tayer noted that the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, certified by Guinness World Records, was recently inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The facility is part of Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital Dewa. It is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, and set to produce some of the most cost-effective clean electricity plants on the planet’.

The Energy & Transformer Days 2023 was a great success, with a strong turnout from the industry and positive feedback from attendees. This event was attended by customers from over 30 countries.

Johan Soderstrom, Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Hitachi Energy said, “We are proud to have successfully hosted this event in the MEA region and for the opportunity to showcase our products and services to the key industry partners and customers. We believe that these events help drive innovation and progress in the energy sector. We are committed to supporting and participating in similar events in the future.”