Al Maya Group launches KLF Nirmal products in Dubai

Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai; Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group; Deepak Pagarani, CEO, Al Maya Group; and other guest at the event. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 5:34 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, has announced the official business relationship between KLF Nirmal Industries, India and Al Maya Group, UAE.

This momentous event was presided by Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai. The event was also attended by senior management team of Al Maya Group, including Deepak Pagarani, CEO, Al Maya Group.

“I am quite pleased with the new brand acquisition by Al Maya Group and encourage such partnerships. Al Maya Group is a well-diversified and reputable FMCG distribution company, having presence across GCC countries including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain,” Dr Aman Puri said.

KLF Nirmal Industries has a legacy of over 75 years tracing back to its founder K. L Francis, who was a pioneer in the coconut oil industry in the Southern State of India, Kerala. The word KLF in the company’s name was derived from the name of its founder K L Francis.

“We are proud to announce the official launch of KLF Nirmal range of products through the FMCG Distribution arm of Al Maya Group. We are also grateful to the Consul General for his kind presence at the launch. We will continue to promote brands originating from India in the UAE & GCC markets,” Kamal Vachani said.

Over the years, KLF has built a strong portfolio of Coconut and its derivative products. In the Virgin Coconut Oil segment, KLF is an undisputed market leader in India and in the GCC region with the largest in-house manufacturing facilities. In Coconut Milk Powder (CMP), it’s the only brand using coconut grown in the Malabar region of Kerala.

KLF has over two decades of presence in the GCC markets and has its representative office at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. It’s the market leader in coconut cooking oil and virgin coconut oil segments.

Dr Aman Puri also visited the newly built state-of-the-art office and distribution facility of Al Maya Group, exceeding a million square feet of area space, strategically located at National Industries Park (Technopark). It’s having close proximity to Al Maktoum Airport and the Expo 2020 site. The facility is equipped with international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 9001, 14001, 22000 & 45,000. The entire facility has been certified as “Green Building”.

Al Maya FMCG Company LLC is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessperson Late L K Pagarani. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational & regional brands.

Apart from KLF Nirmal, Al Maya Group represents some of the finest brands originating from India such as Kohinoor Foods, Society Tea, Gowardhan Ghee & Paneer, MTR, Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano, RRO Mustard Oil, D S group (Rajanigandha, Pass Pass, Tulsi), Horlicks Biscuits, Kamasutra etc in the UAE.

Vachani said the group’s vision is to be “the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region”. The emphasis is on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company.

