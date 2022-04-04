Al Maya Group launches KLF Nirmal products in Dubai

Under the UAE law, all entities within the UAE are required to comply with the US-UAE IGA, and the entities can be classified into (i) Financial Institutions (FIs); and (ii) Non-Financial Foreign Entities
Business1 day ago
Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, has announced the official business relationship between KLF Nirmal Industries, India and Al Maya Group, UAE.
This momentous event was presided by Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai. The event was also attended by senior management team of Al Maya Group, including Deepak Pagarani, CEO, Al Maya Group.
“I am quite pleased with the new brand acquisition by Al Maya Group and encourage such partnerships. Al Maya Group is a well-diversified and reputable FMCG distribution company, having presence across GCC countries including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain,” Dr Aman Puri said.
KLF Nirmal Industries has a legacy of over 75 years tracing back to its founder K. L Francis, who was a pioneer in the coconut oil industry in the Southern State of India, Kerala. The word KLF in the company’s name was derived from the name of its founder K L Francis.
“We are proud to announce the official launch of KLF Nirmal range of products through the FMCG Distribution arm of Al Maya Group. We are also grateful to the Consul General for his kind presence at the launch. We will continue to promote brands originating from India in the UAE & GCC markets,” Kamal Vachani said.
Over the years, KLF has built a strong portfolio of Coconut and its derivative products. In the Virgin Coconut Oil segment, KLF is an undisputed market leader in India and in the GCC region with the largest in-house manufacturing facilities. In Coconut Milk Powder (CMP), it’s the only brand using coconut grown in the Malabar region of Kerala.
KLF has over two decades of presence in the GCC markets and has its representative office at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. It’s the market leader in coconut cooking oil and virgin coconut oil segments.
Dr Aman Puri also visited the newly built state-of-the-art office and distribution facility of Al Maya Group, exceeding a million square feet of area space, strategically located at National Industries Park (Technopark). It’s having close proximity to Al Maktoum Airport and the Expo 2020 site. The facility is equipped with international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 9001, 14001, 22000 & 45,000. The entire facility has been certified as “Green Building”.
Al Maya FMCG Company LLC is the FMCG distribution arm of Dubai based business conglomerate Al Maya group. It was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessperson Late L K Pagarani. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational & regional brands.
Apart from KLF Nirmal, Al Maya Group represents some of the finest brands originating from India such as Kohinoor Foods, Society Tea, Gowardhan Ghee & Paneer, MTR, Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano, RRO Mustard Oil, D S group (Rajanigandha, Pass Pass, Tulsi), Horlicks Biscuits, Kamasutra etc in the UAE.
Vachani said the group’s vision is to be “the most admired FMCG distribution companies in the GCC region”. The emphasis is on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Under the UAE law, all entities within the UAE are required to comply with the US-UAE IGA, and the entities can be classified into (i) Financial Institutions (FIs); and (ii) Non-Financial Foreign Entities
Business1 day ago
The six-month-long mega-event, which concluded on March 31, drew 24 million visits
Business1 day ago
EGA, as one of the providers of aluminium smelter technology, is ready to invest in Indonesia considering energy prices and renewable energy sources.
Business1 day ago
199x opens the doors for investors effective 2022, for a minimum of $1million, to scale the agency across the Mena region.
Business1 day ago
ICAI has a presence in over 70 cities in the world and almost 50 countries.
Business1 day ago
Following significant demand and oversubscription from retail investors, the government of Dubai — as the selling shareholder — decided to increase the size of the retail tranche from 260 million shares to 760 million shares.
Business2 days ago
The gathering of 192 participating countries in the emirate and the influx of visitors, businesses and investors have fuelled a noticeable increase in foreign exchange activities since the Expo’s grand opening in October 2021.
Business2 days ago
The UAE is one of the world’s most preferred destinations for global investors as the country allows 100 per cent business ownerships.
Business2 days ago