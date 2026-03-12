Al Masraf posts 31% jump in pre‑tax profit as lending surge powers 2025 growth

The Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), on Thursday reported a strong rise in full‑year earnings for 2025, with profit before tax climbing 31 per cent to Dh336 million, supported by robust lending activity, improved credit quality and disciplined cost management.

The bank said net profit after tax advanced 29 per cent to Dh302 million, underscoring sustained growth momentum despite a competitive market environment. Operating income held steady at Dh903 million, driven by higher loans and advances, healthier interest margins and a notable uplift in trade finance and foreign exchange income.

Al Masraf’s balance sheet continued to expand, with total assets rising 8 per cent to Dh26.7 billion. Lending was a standout performer: loans and advances grew 24 per cent to Dh16.1 billion, reflecting strong business demand. Customer deposits inched up 2 per cent to Dh17.3 billion, maintaining the bank’s liquidity strength.

Credit quality also improved significantly during the year. Impairment allowances dropped 46 per cent as the bank strengthened its risk profile, pushing its coverage ratio to 106.2 per cent and reducing non‑performing loans to 8 per cent. Capital buffers remained solid, with a capital adequacy ratio of 19.9 per cent and a Tier 1 ratio of 18.8 per cent.

Chairman Farhat Omar Ben Gadara said: We are proud of Al Masraf’s robust financial performance in 2025, which reaffirms the successful execution of our strategy. The bank’s performance was supported by the UAE’s strong economic fundamentals, continued diversification, and growth across key sectors including trade, services, and infrastructure.”

Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, said :“In 2025, Al Masraf delivered outstanding performance with Net profit before tax of AED 336 million and Total Assets growing to Dh26.7 billion. This reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and our commitment to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. We continue to strengthen our core business, enhance operational efficiency, and invest in digital capabilities that elevate customer experience and support sustainable growth.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Al Masraf said it expects continued progress as it deepens customer relationships, expands digital offerings and leverages broader partnerships across its ecosystem.