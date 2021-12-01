Al Masaood Group seals three deals with global companies

New laws and amendments will boost the confidence of the business community and attract more investment into the country
Business2 days ago
Al Masaood Group has closed three separate deals with leading global companies at the recently concluded Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec), making the event’s 2021 edition its biggest and most successful participation yet.
The group featured its four business units and 13 global brand partners during the exhibition organised for the oil, gas and energy sectors.
During this year’s event, Al Masaood signed new agreements with SPH Co, a Tanzania-based modular construction solutions provider; 4IR Solutions, which is the only real-time crude oil analyser focuses on process monitoring, analytics, control, and safety applications; and Italy-based BTS, provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services specifically for biogas development projects.
Hani El Tannir, group head of Commercial, Al Masaood, said: “Our latest partnerships established during Adipec will bring us closer to our goal of expanding our footprint to key global markets and new areas of interest. Al Masaood’s separate collaborative efforts with SPH, 4IR and BTS will also enable all involved parties to optimise fresh growth opportunities, as well as consistently deliver high-quality solutions and technologies to our respective customers.”
“The latest development reflects our relentless efforts to cooperate with leading businesses to diversify our offerings for the benefit of our clients and help pave ways of fresh investments to the UAE. This is according to our commitment to grow with the nation and significantly contribute to the economies of Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” added El Tannir.
Under the terms of the group’s Memorandum of Understanding with SPH, its business unit, Al Masaood Bergum, will supply prefabricated facilities to the Tanzanian registered firm. The prefab solutions will be sent as flat-pack units to SPH’s headquarters. Al Masaood Bergum will also collaborate with SPH to explore the possibility of opening makeshift factories in the East African country once its business has been fully established in the local market.
Al Masaood’s cooperation with 4IR solutions, meantime, will pave the way for the latter to distribute its AI-60 process analyser in the UAE market within three agreed durations. 4IR’s AI-60 is the only analyser capable of measuring dense and opaque liquids as well as gases which increases profit margins within three to six months. Applications for disruptive on-line Realtime analysers are in oil and gas industries (refineries, offshore drilling, oil pipeline custody and oil tanker custody transfer), petrochemical, academia, and pharmaceutical industry. Al Masaood’s MoU with BTS saw both parties agreeing to be technology partners. They will launch a pilot project to introduce BTS’ technology to the UAE market. As BTS’ local partner, Al Masaood will provide the necessary production and associated civil works.
All three agreements were signed at a time when Al Masaood is commemorating its 50th founding anniversary, which coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
business@khaleejtimes.com
New laws and amendments will boost the confidence of the business community and attract more investment into the country
Business2 days ago
The Newage-infoShare Academy partnership will bring together deep skills in software design, development & deployment, machine learning, data science & IT technology strategy to help support individual and organisation digital talent, digital leadership, and digital entrepreneurship
Business2 days ago
The launch of the centre in 2024 is a part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (Adio) programme to attract investment that drives innovation
Business3 days ago
What is happening now is that as Covid-19 cases continue to decline, residents are regaining confidence in in-store shopping. This is according to a Kearney study in which UAE respondents cite convenience (51 per cent), enhanced shopping experience (49 per cent) and competitive pricing (44 per cent) as the main motivators driving them back to brick and mortar stores
Business3 days ago
Over the past 14 years, starting 2007, the Nifty 50 Index has offered stellar returns of 253 per cent.
Business3 days ago
Auditors are required by the standards to be more mindful of exercising professional skepticism in the conduct of the audit, which should contribute to raising the quality of the deliverables.
Business3 days ago
Balgobin’s clients include royals, elite businessmen, and tech entrepreneurs who saw Mauritius as the next family holiday hotspot.
Business3 days ago
Investors flee riskier assets, move towards safe-haven assets like the US dollar
Business3 days ago