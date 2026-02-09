Al Maryah Community Bank launches an enhanced digital platform for paying workers’ salaries 

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, announced the launch of a digital platform for paying workers’ salaries in accordance with the enhanced Digital Wage Protection System (e-WPS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Al Etihad Payments, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

This step comes as part of the Bank’s efforts to support digital transformation in payroll management across the country through secure, seamless, and comprehensive solutions that enhance efficiency and transparency.

Al Maryah Community Bank offers its corporate customers with up to 50 workers an integrated, fast, and fully compliant digital solution that meets the highest regulatory standards. This supports the UAE’s vision of protecting workers’ rights while enabling employers to benefit from effective digital tools that strengthen financial transparency and accountability.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maryah Community Bank, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Al Etihad Payments, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates in launching our digital platform. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing digital banking services and simplifying payroll processes for employers. Through our fully integrated digital platform, we enable companies to manage payroll securely and efficiently, enhancing compliance with the UAE’s labor regulations and supporting the nation’s journey toward a cashless economy.”

As part of its corporate banking portfolio, Al Maryah Community Bank offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions designed to help businesses manage their operations efficiently and in compliance with UAE regulations. These include fast and seamless digital account opening, trade finance solutions to support business growth, instant issuance of digital cards for secure transactions, and advanced online and mobile banking platforms that allow customers to manage payroll, transfers, and daily financial operations in real time.