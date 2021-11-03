Al Marri set to chair new DFM board of directors

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Head of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, appointed new board of directors of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri on Wednesday.
Members of the Board also include Abdulqader Obaid Ali, chairman of the Board–UAE Internal Audit Association; Yuvraj Narayan, group chief financial officer, DP World; Wesam Lootah, chief executive officer of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment; Abdulwahid Alulama, partner — White & Case LLP; Moaza Al Marri, communications and marketing expert; and Mohammed Humaid Al Mari, Financial and Administrative Expert and Member of the UAE Accountants and Auditors Association.
Sheikh Maktoum thanked Essa Kazim for his efforts to manage the Dubai Financial Market since its inception 20 years ago. “Essa Kazim contributed to the establishment and management of the Dubai Financial Market for many years, and his efforts will always be appreciated,” he said.
The new board of directors will develop plans and strategies to spur growth and double the size of Dubai’s financial markets to Dh3 trillion in the coming period.
