Al Mal Capital Reit announces final dividend distribution of 3.75 fils per unit for H2 FY2025

Al Mal Capital Reit (AMC Reit), the first Reit listed on DFM, regulated by the UAE’s Capital Market Authority, and managed by Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, on Monday announced that the Reit will distribute a final dividend of 3.75 fils per unit for the second half of the financial year ended 31 December 2025, amounting to a total distribution of Dh26.295 billion (as against Dh19,270,871 for six months ended 30 June 2025).

The distribution is declared on the enhanced capital base of Dh701,214,386 following the successful follow-on public offering last year and reflects an annualised return of 7.5 per cent to unitholders. The expected payment date for the distribution is 9 April 2026, subject to customary administrative procedures.