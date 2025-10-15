Al Mal Capital REIT adds NMC Royal Hospital to Dh1.4b portfolio

Al Mal Capital REIT (AMCREIT), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has expanded its healthcare holdings with the acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s most active real estate investment trusts.

Although financial details were not disclosed, the deal brings AMCREIT’s total portfolio value to around Dh1.4 billion across six assets, underlining its strategy of acquiring high-quality, income-generating properties.

The transaction follows a Dh210 million capital raise completed in August through a follow-on public offering, with the proceeds directed toward portfolio expansion and diversification.

The newly acquired NMC Royal Hospital is a key healthcare asset, comprising two hospital blocks and a fully leased commercial building over a total built-up area of 492,332 square feet. Operated by NMC Healthcare, the facility features 120 inpatient beds, extensive outpatient services, a pharmacy, and a 24-hour emergency department — making it one of the flagship medical facilities in the DIP area.

The hospital is secured under a 17-year lease agreement with NMC Healthcare, ensuring stable, long-term cash flows for AMCREIT investors. The addition of this property marks the REIT’s first direct foray into the healthcare infrastructure space, signaling a broader investment focus on essential, recession-resilient sectors that deliver steady yields.

Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital, said the acquisition highlights the REIT’s commitment to building a diversified portfolio anchored by stable income streams. “This acquisition not only strengthens our portfolio but also broadens our investment mandate to include essential infrastructure assets that provide sustainable long-term returns,” he said.

AMCREIT, the UAE’s first diversified REIT to be listed on the DFM, continues to expand its footprint across residential, commercial, and now healthcare sectors. By focusing on properties with long-term leases and strong tenant covenants, the trust aims to provide consistent dividends and capital appreciation to its investors.

With the addition of NMC Royal Hospital, AMCREIT has reinforced its reputation as a leading institutional investor in critical community assets, aligning with Dubai’s broader goal of developing a resilient and sustainable investment landscape that supports economic diversification and long-term growth.