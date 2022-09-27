Al Khoory Automobiles launches Yutong luxury buses in UAE

Yutong is the world’s largest bus manufacturer and now leading the global market with its new energy and electric buses.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 10:01 PM

Al Khoory Automobiles, a member of the Al Khoory Group of Companies, has recently launched ‘The All New 2023 Yutong models, the latest state-of-the-art and spacious luxury buses in the UAE market, during a glittering ceremony in Dubai.

The event was attended by Hamed Al Khoory, Director of Al Khoory Group of Companies, and Hafiz Vakil, Senior General Manager of Automobiles division, in the presence of several distinguished members of the travel, tourism, hospitality industry, and the media.

Yutong is the world’s largest bus manufacturer and now leading the global market with its new energy and electric buses. The latest 53, 47, and 29-seater models displayed by Al Khoory Automobiles at the event come with new designs, advanced features, the latest technology, higher fuel efficiency, and the latest emission standards. All these changes make the journey by Yutong more comfortable and, at the same time, earn higher returns on investment. The new features make it a class apart from the competition, making the travel experience of Club Class.

Hafiz Vakil, Senior General Manager of Automobiles, mentioned that Al Khoory Automobiles is planning to tap the UAE bus market in the premium class of travel & tourism segment, hospitality, school, executive staff transport & public transport. “By introducing the latest state-of-the-art electric buses, we are working with key partners in all segments, including government and regulatory bodies,” Vakil added.

He disclosed that Al Khoory Automobiles offers customised transportation solutions for the specific industry, which is not only limited to the sale of buses and coaches but other related services and products.

Al Khoory Automobiles is a member of the Al Khoory Group of Companies. For nearly five decades, this group has flourished on the strength of three fundamental principles - honesty, integrity, and commitment.

