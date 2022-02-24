Al Habtoor Group denies any link or relationship with Rashid Al Habtoor, Al Habtoor Trading Enterprises

Forex traders in India said sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment
Al Habtoor Group clarified on Thursday that the group and all its divisions — Habtoor Hospitality AKA Habtoor Hotels— have no link or relationship of any kind with Rashid Al Habtoor and his company Al Habtoor Trading Enterprises (HTE) and affiliates.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We feel obligated to clarify that Al Habtoor Group and Rashid Al Habtoor are two separate entities. We want to make clear to anyone that might have the impression that the two are linked, that they are not in any way connected.
“Any actions or business decisions taken by Rashid Al Habtoor, and or Al Habtoor Trading Enterprises or any of their associates are their sole responsibility, and Al Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from Rashid Al Habtoor and Al Habtoor Trading Enterprises business ventures.”
The Al Habtoor Group, founded by the chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, is a UAE-based conglomerate. It is globally recognised through its involvement in the hotel, automotive, real estate, education, and insurance sectors. One of the UAE's most respected and successful businesses, the Al Habtoor Group today operates in the UAE and international markets. — business@khaleejtimes.com
