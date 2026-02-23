Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group appoints firm to pursue case against Lebanon government in Washington

Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group is set to begin its arbitration case against Lebanon, which it filed in Washington, D.C., the Group announced on Monday. This follows months of investment disputes between the two Arab nations, in which Al Habtoor said Lebanon failed to resolve “severe breaches” and “damages” after six months of notice.

The Group has appointed White & Case to represent it in its arbitration case, set to take place in Washington, D.C. for its “accordance with the dispute resolution mechanisms provided under the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon,” it said.