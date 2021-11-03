Al Gurg Living launches luxury Dubai experience centre

Under the agreement 25 kiosks have been allocated for Emiratis within Global Village to launch and grow their business.
The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) will open its experiential Al Gurg Living (AGL) showroom this week on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; expanding ease of access to its homegrown luxury and designer lifestyle concept for a growing customer base.
The doors of the over 4,000 square feet experience centre will open on November 03 with clients discovering a superior range of well-crafted bespoke furniture and kitchens designed for regional clientele who enjoy premium lifestyles.
The opening will also see the reveal of AGL’s patented walk-in closet designs that are set to raise the bar on customer experience as well as benchmarks of monogram style and comfort.
“This experience centre responds to increasing demand for curated and bespoke kitchens and wardrobes that redefine personalisation,” said Easa F. Al Gurg, Group CEO of ESAG.
“Many of our clients look beyond mass-produced products preferring designs that reflect their personalities and hallmark their signature lifestyles. The new showroom will enhance our client engagement and position Al Gurg Living as a major player in this niche market.”
AGL’s kitchens, entertainment systems and wardrobes suit varying styles from classic to contemporary and demonstrate the exemplary workmanship of two of Germany’s leading international lifestyle brands – SieMatic and Schmalenbach.
“Clients visiting the Sheikh Zayed Road experience centre will have an exclusive preview of our new closets featuring unique design solutions and extraordinary craftsmanship,” explained Matthias Hemeier, Business Manager, Al Gurg Living, “Our ethos of exceptional, limitless luxury drives our focus on craftsmanship and personalised service.”
From premium luxury walk-in closets to kitchens, vanity solutions and living room ideas, AGL’s aesthetically crafted solutions are a part of some of the region’s most exclusive addresses.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
