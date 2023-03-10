Al Ghurair Properties to showcase its prime commercial properties
Al Ghurair Properties, the real estate development arm of Al Ghurair Investment is committed to developing and managing a diversified real estate portfolio that strategically responds to the UAE residents' needs.
Excellent accessibility, exposure and location advantage are just a few of the reasons why its commercial spaces are highly sought after in Dubai. The offices, retail shops and industrial warehouses are designed to meet the needs of today' businesses.
Al Ghurair Properties offers commercial units that are spread across Deira, Bur Dubai, Al Barsha, Al Warqa and Al Quoz offering you a wide range of properties to select from different sizes, structures, layouts, and prices. With 415,245 sq ft of office space, over 348 street retail units and 51 warehouses Al Ghurair Properties provide a wide range of properties that meet the needs businesses of all sizes and nature.
Grow your business
Expand your business a space that embodies professionalism and sophistication. Exceptional building management and well-exposed locations are among the benefits tenants can expect from their highly coveted offices.
Al Ghurair Properties design spaces focusing on functionality using quality materials and industry experts. Furthermore, every property is strategically located nearby public transportation and major highways.
Properties delivering a superior experience to office tenants include Al Ghurair Office Tower 1 and 2, AG House ( Al Muteena 581) in Deira and Al Rawabeh, Sheikh Zayed Road.
Creating opportunities
Al Ghurair Properties is hosting an exclusive event for brokerage firms on March 15 at Swissotel Al Ghurair in Deira. The event will provide real estate brokers with an opportunity to learn more about the different options available and interact with the management team.
To RSVP for the event, email at agp.communications@al-ghurair.com.
"At Al Ghurair Properties, our purpose is to enhance life and we try to achieve that through serving our customers and providing them with the right platform to start a business or expand an existing one which in turn creates jobs and provides for their families. As a company we recognize the value of our customers and are continuously working on ways to improve the level of customer service to ensure that they have a seamless experience during their journey with us, our customer promise is to provide comfortable, reliable and attainable properties," said Ahmed El Bassyouni, Executive Vice President - Hospitality And Commercial at Al Ghurair Properties.
He further added "We understand the importance of technology in improving our processes and during 2023 we are heavily investing in upgrading our property management system which will have a positive impact on improving communication with our tenants and saving time in processing their requests, we are also upgrading our online presence by launching a new website with a state of art platform to improve the customer experience while searching for properties. Moreover, our team of experts understand the local market, and we pride ourselves on our ability to offer tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients."
According to El Bassyouni, Al Ghurair Properties thrive on its excellent relationship with its tenants. Speaking about the successful journey of Al Ghurair Properties, he highlighted several prominent leases of 2022.
The year 2022 was a year of resurgence for Al Ghurair Properties' retail segment, registering good overall performance. Prominent leases include two commercial units comprising a total area of 14,761 square feet to Viva supermarket at Manazil Al Mankhool 01 and Manazil Port Saeed 01 taking the partnership with Viva to 5 locations. As well as 11,507 square feet to New Era Supermarket at Manazil Al Muraqqabat 01. This is on top of Topaz Car Detailing's lease of 39,519 square feet at Al Quoz for their showroom and workshop.
On discussing the plans for the future, he said: "We are dedicated to providing outstanding value to our clients and stakeholders as we look to the future. We are working on some great projects which will add further value to the Dubai commercial real estate landscape including office space in Bur Dubai, Warehouse facilities in Al Khabeesi and a Drive Through concept in Jumeirah 1. In the years to come, we are convinced that our experience, knowledge, and dedication to quality will allow us to keep gaining key leases for our customers."
Are you interested in leasing a commercial property? Look no further! Streamline the leasing process and make it easier than ever. Follow the link to submit your inquiries here.