Al Futtaim Opens Watsons Store in Dubai Festival City Mall

Second store in region offers state of the art customer experiences.

Dubai — With a promise to enrich the lives of its customers each and every day and following the announcement of a franchise agreement; Al Futtaim has announced the opening of its Watsons store in Dubai Festival City Mall.

Spanned cross 2,900 square feet, the store comprises different sections showcasing focused categories such as global picks, clean and green, derma skincare and the most comprehensive and complete offering available in the Masks category. Watsons diverse range of products covers daily essentials to the trendiest beauty products.

Ria Chauhan, general manager, Watsons GCC at Al Futtaim, said: “Al-Futtaim provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives each and every day. We are committed to continuously diversifying our offering to be able to deliver on this brand promise. We take pride in bringing the best global brands and most exclusive experiences to the region and the opening of our Watsons store in Dubai Festival City Mall is another example of this as Watsons aspires to become the number one skincare expert in the region.”

Brands on offer at the store include Hada Labo, Erborian, Superdrug, Gosh, Holika Holika, Some by Mi, and Eucerin.

Steven Cleaver, director, Shopping Centers Dubai, Al Futtaim Malls said: “We are focused on consistently offering diverse, unique and innovative experiences to our customers through new concept retail and we continue to work hand in hand with renowned international and local brands to meet this promise. It gives us great pride that brands like Watsons continue to believe in Dubai Festival City Mall and our ability to deliver daily exceptional experiences for our customers through investing in our project as partners. Consistently bringing new brands to our mix reflects our commitment to customers and ambition to excel to cater to their needs.”

The new store is located at ground floor, Grand Atrium and joins a diverse mix of over 400 retail offerings at the major shopping destination. — business@khaleejtimes.com