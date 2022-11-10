Partner Content By KT Engage
Al-Futtaim Automotive rebrands all FastFit centres to Al-Futtaim Auto Centres and expands locations
The announcement comes along with the unveiling of five new locations and a new mobile service option for all car makes and models in the UAE
Al-Futtaim Automotive announced recently the rebranding of all FastFit locations to Al-Futtaim Auto Centres, an existing brand within the group that maintains and services all makes and models of vehicles available in the UAE. The exciting change comes alongside the announcement of five new locations across the UAE as well as a mobile service option, which will cater to the growing demand across the country while providing futher convenience for Al-Futtaim customers in line with its customer-centric approach.
Al-Futtaim Auto Centres' aim is to provide an unparalleled experience for consumers who need automotive services or service-related products for their vehicle, regardless of make or model. With trust and convenience at the heart of the offering, the centre strives to keep customers safe, while providing them with an extensive range of affordable and uncompromised automotive, fitted services including new tyres, wheel balancing and alignment, batteries and brakes, servicing, AC gas, window tinting, valeting, accessories and more.
In addition, ten new Al-Futtaim Auto Centres will remain open throughout the rest of the year and into 2023 - growing the businesss by 70 per cent. These include locations at Dubai Investments Park and Ajman, which opened in September with Dubai Silicon Oasis opening in December and Dubai Festival City and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi following in 2023, increasing servicing from around 44,000 vehicles to 75,000 by end of the next year.
Alongside the new locations, which will be at 25 by the end of 2023, Al-Futtaim Auto Centre will also be offering a modern, state-of-the-art and fully equipped mobile service, where service and maintenance vehicles capable of servicing, oil changes, tyres, batteries, air conditioning can be despatched direct to a customer's home or work location for added convenience and ease.
Speaking about the expansion and rebranding, David McNamara, director of Tier 2 after-sales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: "The Al-Futtaim name stands for quality and is synonymous across the UAE with impeccable customer service. With this in mind, it was a natural business decision to rebrand FastFit locations to Al-Futtaim Auto Centres across the region. The Al-Futtaim Auto Centre core values is based on affordability, trust and convenience and they strive to provide customers with the best possible experience and treatment at every visit on any make or model of vehicle. Al-Futtaim's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables us to continue to expand and diversify our offering with the added locations, as well as providing a mobile service to meet all our customer needs."
Finally, continuing Al-Futtaim Automotive's digital innovation, growth and development, Al-Futtaim Auto Centre launched a new full e-commerce website in June, giving customers the ability to purchase and book a myriad of services online including tyre fitting or servicing with the choice of at home, work (mobile vehicles) or at any one of the Al-Futtaim Auto Centre sites.