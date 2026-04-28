Al Fahim Motors partners with Li Auto Inc. to launch premium energy vehicles in the UAE

Strategic agreement introduces Li Auto’s extended-range electric L Series, aligning with the UAE’s sustainable mobility ambitions

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Al Fahim Motors, a member of Al Fahim Group, has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Li Auto Inc. during a ceremony held on April 25, 2026, at Li Auto’s headquarters in Beijing, China. The move marks a significant step in advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE.

The agreement formalises the introduction of Li Auto’s innovative Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) L Series models to the UAE market. Through this collaboration, Al Fahim Motors will bring Li Auto’s premium, family-focused vehicles to local customers, combining advanced range-extending technology with spacious interiors and enhanced driving comfort, tailored to the evolving needs of modern families.

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, chairman of Al Fahim Group, said: “We are proud to bring Li Auto to the UAE. This partnership represents more than the introduction of a new automotive brand; it is a strategic step towards redefining mobility in the UAE, in line with UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our long-term strategy to lead the future of sustainable mobility in the region. We look forward to delivering exceptional products and services through our extensive, well-established network.”

Representing Li Auto, Zuomin Wu, head of international business, added: “The UAE is one of the leading markets for innovation and growth in the Middle East. We are delighted to partner with Al Fahim Motors to deliver superior products and services that meet local expectations. The premium, family-oriented positioning and extended-range technology of the L Series align well with the needs of customers in the region.”

This partnership reinforces Al Fahim Motors’ commitment to shaping the future of mobility by introducing globally recognised automotive brands and advanced technologies aligned with the UAE’s sustainability ambitions and smart mobility vision.