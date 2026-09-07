Al Fahim Group member Al Fahim Motors launches Li Auto in the UAE with the all-new Li L9 Livis, advancing smart electrified mobility

The flagship SUV brings long-range capability, advanced chassis technology and a new connected cabin experience to customers in the UAE

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Al Fahim Motors has officially launched the All-New Li L9 Livis, introducing the flagship intelligent EREV SUV to the UAE market. As the authorised distributor of Li Auto in the United Arab Emirates, Al Fahim Motors continues to bring innovative automotive solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for advanced technology, electrification, and sustainable mobility.

The introduction of Li Auto reflects the group’s commitment to partnering with globally recognised brands that deliver meaningful innovation, premium experiences, and future-focused mobility solutions to meet the evolving expectations of customers.

The Li L9 Livis represents Li Auto’s vision of intelligent mobility, combining Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) technology, advanced smart features, and exceptional comfort to redefine the premium SUV experience. Designed around the concept of Smart Space, the vehicle offers a spacious, intelligent, and connected environment that enhances every journey while providing the flexibility required for modern UAE families and long-distance travel.

With its focus on technology, comfort, and practicality, the Li L9 Livis is designed not only to provide transportation, but to enhance the way customers experience travel, convenience, and everyday mobility. Featuring a third‑generation extended‑range electric powertrain, delivering a WLTC pure‑electric range of 350 km and a combined range of 1,370 km. Livis comes standard with an 800V active suspension chassis, steer‑by‑wire, rear‑wheel steering, and a next‑generation smart cockpit powered by a 29‑inch panoramic screen and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 platform.

Through this partnership, Al Fahim Motors aims to introduce a new era of smart electrified mobility in the UAE, offering customers access to innovative automotive solutions that combine advanced technology, luxury, and everyday usability.

Ahmad Azzam Husni Khandaqji, general manager of Al Fahim Motors, said: "Li Auto represents the future of smart mobility, combining innovation, comfort, and electrification in a way that responds to the evolving needs of today’s customers. We selected Li Auto because of its strong vision, advanced technology, and ability to deliver a premium experience that aligns with the expectations of the UAE market and Al Fahim Group’s vision."

Marking Li Auto’s entry into the UAE market, the launch reinforces Al Fahim Motors’ commitment to delivering the future of mobility through innovation, advanced technology, and customer-focused automotive experiences.