Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana receive sustainability award

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana hotels have received a sustainability award from Johnson Controls at WETEX 2024, held in Dubai.

This award recognizes the hotels’ significant strides in environmental conservation, notably achieving 30% water savings and 40% electricity savings through cutting-edge systems and sustainability initiatives implemented across the properties.

Johnson Controls, a leading global provider of smart building technologies and services, has been at the forefront of sustainability innovations. Their solutions encompass comprehensive cooling and energy efficiency technologies, helping clients in the UAE and globally optimize resources and reduce their carbon footprint. The partnership between Al Bandar Rotana and Johnson Controls is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving sustainable solutions for the hospitality industry.

The sustainability project was led by Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, who has been a constant advocate for sustainability as part of Rotana Earth initiatives. His commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility was key to fostering the partnership with Johnson Controls for the implementation of the Cooling as a service (CaaS) project. Together, the teams worked seamlessly to deploy advanced energy management and water conservation technologies, contributing to the hotels’ outstanding resource efficiency.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Johnson Controls, whose cutting-edge solutions have enabled us to significantly reduce our environmental impact. This award reflects our continuous effort to innovate and embrace sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations,” said Ayman Ashor. “Our team is deeply committed to building a greener future, and this achievement sets a new benchmark for what we can accomplish together.” Devrim Tekeli, Vice President & General Manager, Middle East & Africa added, “At Johnson Controls, we are proud to support visionary partners like Al Bandar Rotana in creating sustainable, smart environments. The successful implementation of our Cooling as a Service (CaaS) at the Rotana hotel highlights how technological innovation can make a significant impact in the hospitality sector. Together, we are setting the stage for a greener future.” The award, themed “Joining hands to achieve an ambitious vision for a sustainable future by building sustainable and smart environments for generations to come,” symbolizes the joint effort of both organizations to create a lasting positive impact on the environment. In addition to this achievement, Al Bandar Rotana is also targeting the “Gold” category in the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, a prestigious recognition from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The hotel was awarded the Silver category last year and aims to reach new heights through active participation in sustainability programs that comply with Dubai’s 19 stringent sustainability requirements, launched as part of the UAE Year of Sustainability.

Nestled along Dubai Creek, Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana are luxury properties offering world-class hospitality. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the hotels continue to lead by example in environmental conservation and resource efficiency.