Al Ansari Financial Services records more than 30% growth in transaction volumes

In March 2023, the company’s digital channels broke records by recording 340,000 transactions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:04 PM

During the first quarter of 2023, Al Ansari Exchange’s digital channels recorded more than 30 per cent growth in digital remittance transactions compared to the same period last year.

In March 2023, the company’s digital channels broke records by achieving an unprecedented number of transactions, reaching 340,000 in total.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said, “We are delighted to see such a significant growth in transactions made through our digital channels. This reflects our commitment to providing our customers with innovative, seamless money transfer solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Rashed Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

He further added, “We have developed our digital channels to simplify and streamline the mobility of money and offer a range of features that enable customers to carry out their financial transactions conveniently and securely. We will continue investing in technology and innovation to enhance our customers’ experience and provide the best-in-class service to them.”