Al Ansari Exchange unveils advanced and intelligent new branch designs

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022

Al Ansari Exchange unveiled its smart branch redesign that will be gradually rolled out across different branches. The new concept design aims to refresh the look of the branches and better serve customers by focusing on the customer’s journey and experience.

The new concept was implemented in several key locations, including the Dubai Hills Mall branch. The most recent revamp is built on high-end technologies and upholds Al Ansari Exchange’s strategies and business goals by utilising digital solutions across outlets.

Al Ansari Exchange reflected the valuable insights of its customers, employees and stakeholders on the design. The smart branch design blends smart counters and traditional tellers, allowing for both self-service and high customer interactions. The integration of smart counters into the design is part of the company’s plans to introduce customers to its digital channels and increase mobile app conversions.

In terms of aesthetics, the new design features bright and welcoming colours that emphasise the company’s modern outlook. Several best practices in retail and consumer psychology were employed when deciding on layouts and colour schemes.

The intricately designed facilities and updated appearance are intended to appeal to clients and provide even more seamless services. The design of each branch will be slightly modified to take into account local consumer demographics and competitive dynamics.

Mohammad Bitar, deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Our smart new branches were designed to complement our strengthened digital transformation initiatives and to reaffirm our strategy of continuous branch expansions. While we are moving towards digitisation, we are still placing importance on our brick-and-mortar branches, delivering on both experiences, which are essential for us to remain fully inclusive and versatile."

"The move demonstrates our prowess to meet the needs of our customers today and in the future, by making our branches fully compatible with our cutting-edge technologies that ensure seamless and secure services,” he said.

The latest advancement is aligned with Al Ansari Exchange’s mission to offer and advance exceptional customer experience and promote the adoption of a digital ecosystem in the industry.

