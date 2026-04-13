Al Ansari branches now offer personal credit reports across UAE

Customers across the UAE can now access their personal credit reports more easily after Al Ansari Exchange expanded its collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau to offer individual credit report services through its nationwide branch network.

Under the new initiative, residents can obtain their official credit reports from more than 285 Al Ansari Exchange branches across the country — a move expected to improve financial awareness, strengthen borrowing readiness and support responsible money management.

The service marks a significant step in widening access to credit information, particularly for customers who may not be familiar with digital financial platforms or who prefer face-to-face service.

A credit report is an official record of an individual’s borrowing history, including loans, credit cards, repayment behaviour and outstanding obligations. In the UAE, this information plays a critical role when applying for bank loans, credit cards, car financing, mortgages or even some rental agreements. Easy access to such reports allows customers to check their financial standing and correct errors before approaching lenders.

Industry observers say the expansion is especially relevant in a country like the UAE, where millions of expatriates regularly interact with financial institutions for remittances, consumer credit and housing finance.

Ali Al Najjar, chief executive officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said the partnership reflects the company’s growing role beyond traditional exchange services. “Expanding our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau to introduce individual credit report services marks an important step in advancing financial inclusion and empowering customers with access to financial information that helps them better understand their credit standing,” he said.

Customers can now review their credit scores — which range from 300 to 900 — directly through nearby exchange branches. A higher score indicates stronger creditworthiness and improves the chances of securing loans at better interest rates.

The move builds on the success of the corporate credit report service introduced jointly by the two organisations in 2024, which enabled businesses to access verified financial profiles to support lending and commercial decisions.

Hammad Khan, director of Customer Experience at Etihad Credit Bureau, said expanding the partnership would make credit data more accessible across the country. “At Etihad Credit Bureau, our focus is on enabling greater transparency within the financial ecosystem and equipping individuals with reliable data to better understand and manage their credit profiles,” he said.

The initiative also supports the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance financial literacy and promote responsible borrowing behaviour as digital banking adoption accelerates nationwide.

For customers, the biggest advantage lies in convenience. Instead of navigating multiple digital channels or waiting until a loan application is rejected to discover their credit status, residents can now proactively review their financial records at nearby branches and take corrective steps if needed.

The service is expected to benefit first-time borrowers, lower-income residents and frequent remittance customers in particular — groups that traditionally rely on exchange houses as their primary financial touchpoints.

With more financial services gradually being integrated into exchange house networks, the partnership underscores Al Ansari Exchange’s transformation into a broader financial solutions platform while reinforcing Etihad Credit Bureau’s role in strengthening transparency across the UAE’s credit ecosystem.