Al Amir Food Industries invests Dh35 million on its food processing unit in RAK

Tue 7 Feb 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to support big players in the agri-tech sector with the setting up of Al Amir Food Industries' (AAFI) 13,500 m2 processing unit for healthy pulses and spices.

With an investment of Dh35 million in its new factory at Al Ghail Industrial Zone, the Indian company will create 50 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah over the next three years and export to GCC, Mena and East African markets, while wholesaling locally in the UAE.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, and Yasin Abdul Majid Ranani, managing director of AAFI, marked the beginning of the latter's journey in the economic zone during a signing ceremony held between the two parties at RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre.

"We are excited to trade in a range of high-quality, sustainably grown, healthy pulses and spices into the UAE and foreign markets with speed and precision. We aim to enhance the culinary experiences of consumers by introducing an array of flavours, aromas and exotic variations that stimulate taste buds and delight the senses," said Ranani.

The company will also provide white labelling solutions, wherein AAFI's end products can be customised as per customers' brands. The solution will be targeted at retailers, high-end supermarket chains and ethnic stores.

When asked why the company has chosen RAKEZ for its new unit, Ranani said, "RAKEZ industrial zones offer strategic access to multiple ports, and Ras Al Khaimah being a central location for bulk trades allows us to easily distribute our goods. The economic zone also provides complete built-up infrastructure ideal for us to carry out operations easily and cost-effectively."

Commenting on AAFI's addition to the RAKEZ ecosystem, Jallad said, "We are happy to be the preferred hub of yet another prominent manufacturing and supply chain player in the F&B sector – Al Amir Food Industries. Our existing logistical infrastructure and end-to-end industrial solutions will fully support the company's import and export journey."

"One of our goals, in line with UAE's strategy on food security, is to aid in sustainable food production and enhance local manufacturing by extending support to F&B investors in a nurturing environment where they can grow and expand," he said. "Currently, we are home to hundreds of F&B companies engaged in agri-tech, manufacturing, packaging and trading. We will continue enhancing our industrial ecosystem, and boost our support for global F&B players looking to thrive in the Mena region," he said.

