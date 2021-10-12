Al Ameera Food to set up three factories in Dubai Industrial City with an investment of Dh100m

The agreement demonstrates Dubai Industrial City’s commitment to contributing to the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.

Dubai Industrial City, one of the largest industrial hubs in the region, has announced that Al Ameera Food will set up three factories in the business district with a total built-up area of 22,000 square metre and investment of Dh100 million over the next five years.

The agreement demonstrates Dubai Industrial City’s commitment to contributing to the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, a vision to elevate the city into a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused businesses.

Al Ameera Foodstuff Industries was established in 2006 as a specialised manufacturer of Tahina (sesame butter) and Halawa (sesame-based confectionery) and is now the largest manufacturer of its kind in the UAE. Al Ameera also exports to over 25 countries, including the Middle East region, China, India and Australia.

Al Ameera's new factories in Dubai Industrial City will enable it to increase its annual production of Tahina to 9,000 tonnes and Halawa output to 8,000 tonnes, while expanding its product range with a variety of new items such as confectionary bars, chocolate spreads, and various types of jams.

The company will also double its capacity for extracting virgin oil from seeds and nuts via chemical-free and mechanical extraction processes, as well as increase its storage capacity to 750 MT in a state-of-the-art square metre facility.

In response to the increased demand for alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products, Al Ameera is building a new 5,000 square metre facility for the manufacturing of plant-based alternatives in DI with potential expansion plans of 3,000 square metre in the future.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Qasimi, Al Ameera Food chairman, said: “Our partnership with DI will enable us to utilise its strategic location and state-of-the art industrial infrastructure. Its proximity to multiple strategic international ports will allow us to optimise our operations and boost our distribution regionally and internationally.”

Omro Kakah, managing partner, Al Ameera Food added: “We are immensely proud of our heritage and the trust we have earned over the years. Through the new factories in DI, we will be expanding our product line and export networks. Additionally, DI’s proximity to numerous modern residential communities and recreational facilities creates an optimal environment to attract talented professionals to such innovative industries.”

Covering more than 550 million sq. ft., Dubai Industrial City is designed around a world-class masterplan that divides the massive business district into strategic sector-focused zones. The food and beverage site covers a total land area of 23.5 million sq. ft and is home to more than 60 food and beverage manufacturers, including Barakat, Patchi, Almarai Group, Barakah Dates Factory and Lifco. There are also 11 food production factories under construction.

Saud Alshawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City (DI), said: “We are delighted to sign this significant agreement with Al Ameera Food to enhance the production of plant-based food alternatives, taking another step forward towards building a progressive, diverse economy. DI is committed to supporting companies like Al Ameera Food to maximise their operations within a highly efficient ecosystem that promises long-term success, while at the same time increasing consumer convenience with a diverse product portfolio.”

