Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Al Adil Trading opens 47th store at Discovery Gardens 2

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021
Dr Dhananjay Datar with his family at the inauguration of the 47th Al Adil branch in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Al Adil is offering up to 50 per cent discount on over 100 foodstuff items until April 20.

Al Adil Trading recently inaugurated 47th branch next to Al Furjan Metro station in Discovery Gardens 2, Dubai.

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said: “The new outlet was inaugurated by following all safety guidelines and Covid protocols. For us the safety of our customers is top priority and we have put in place a wide range of checks and measures to ensure that there is no compromise at anytime.”

Al Adil is offering up to 50 per cent discount on over 100 foodstuff items until April 20. — business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/du-opens-new-shop-at-dubai-airport-terminal-2 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 