Al Adil Trading opens 47th store at Discovery Gardens 2
Al Adil is offering up to 50 per cent discount on over 100 foodstuff items until April 20.
Al Adil Trading recently inaugurated 47th branch next to Al Furjan Metro station in Discovery Gardens 2, Dubai.
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said: “The new outlet was inaugurated by following all safety guidelines and Covid protocols. For us the safety of our customers is top priority and we have put in place a wide range of checks and measures to ensure that there is no compromise at anytime.”
