Dubai jewellers offer gift vouchers, gold deals, zero making charges during Akshaya Tritiya

Gold jewellers in Dubai have slashed making charges to zero per cent and are also offering up to 70 per cent off diamond value on precious metal ornaments on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya.

The festival, which will be marked on April 19, is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar believed to bring prosperity, success, and good fortune. It is considered one of the most favourable days to start new ventures, make investments, or purchase valuable assets such as gold and jewellery.

In Dubai, 24K and 22K gold prices were trading at Dh572.25 and Dh529.75 per gram, respectively, on Sunday. Globally, gold closed the week at $4,748 per ounce.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has introduced exclusive collections and offers for the festival, including free cash vouchers on every diamond and precious gemstone jewellery purchase worth Dh3,000, up to 40 per cent off diamond value and gold jewellery making charges across selected designs, and zero-loss exchange on old 22K gold jewellery purchased from anywhere. Additionally, it is offering chains and bangles with making charges starting from just 1.99 per cent.

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“We anticipate strong growth in both sales and footfall during the festival. The occasion consistently sees heightened traction, particularly among Indian customers who regard gold purchases as highly auspicious, and this sentiment is clearly reflected in the increased activity across our showrooms,” said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director for International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds is offering up to 80 per cent off gold jewellery making charges and diamond jewellery. Customers purchasing diamond jewellery worth Dh3,500 will receive a complimentary half-gram gold coin until May 5, 2026.

Siroya Jewellers is also offering up to 70 per cent off all diamond jewellery – including natural and lab-grown – along with zero making charges on select gold items and assured gifts with every purchase on Akshaya Tritiya.

Aditya Singh, Head of International Jewellery Business at Titan Company, said jewellers have reduced making charges to boost sales, but selectively.

“Making charge reductions are meaningful in a high gold price environment because they address the one variable the customer feels they have some control over. They can't control the commodity price, but a waiver or reduction in making charges makes the total cost of acquisition feel fairer and more negotiable,” he added.

Sales, footfall picking up

In Dubai, gold and jewellery sales see a noticeable surge during Akshaya Tritiya due to the large South Asian expatriate population and the emirate’s reputation as a global gold trading hub.

Amid high gold prices, Aditya Singh said customers are preferring gold rate protection promotions to manage fluctuating prices. “This also helps customers make advance bookings for pickup on the auspicious day. We are also offering attractive deals across select collections – particularly everyday and lightweight jewellery – because small joys count, and we are seeing strong purchase intent in this segment.”

Singh said gold jewellery sales and footfall are expected to pick up in the lead-up to the festival despite geopolitical tensions.

“The cultural belief that what you begin or acquire on this day carries lasting prosperity doesn't fade because of geopolitical headwinds or elevated gold prices. If anything, in uncertain times, people lean toward gold, not away from it. Gold is the hedge, the anchor – the asset you buy when you want to feel grounded,” added Titan’s Head of International Jewellery Business.

He noted that average ticket sizes may be moderated, with more demand for lightweight pieces and gifting, but footfall will remain strong.

“The last two weeks have shown a steady pickup in store enquiries, and that's encouraging.”

Arakkal Gold and Diamonds also expects a noticeable increase in footfall and business. Similarly, Siroya Jewellers is forecasting growth, particularly driven by the Indian diaspora, for whom Akshaya Tritiya remains an important occasion to invest in gold.