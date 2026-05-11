AJMS Group to invest $20m in UAE AI finance expansion

Investment to be deployed from the UAE to strengthen national e-invoicing infrastructure, AI-led compliance capabilities and open finance innovation while supporting the country’s digital economy vision

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AJMS Group has announced a $20 million strategic investment in the UAE to accelerate the growth of Marmin AI, the group’s flagship AI-driven e-invoicing and digital compliance platform. The investment will primarily be deployed from the UAE and will focus on building local technology capabilities, AI infrastructure, regulatory integrations and enterprise support systems aligned with the country’s rapidly evolving digital tax ecosystem. The expansion comes at a time when governments and regulators across the GCC and international markets are rapidly advancing real-time tax reporting and e-invoicing frameworks as part of broader digital economy initiatives.

With the UAE preparing for the phased implementation of e-invoicing and broader real-time digital reporting frameworks, AJMS group stated that the investment is designed to help businesses transition toward intelligent, secure and regulation-ready financial operations. The group expects significant demand from enterprises, SMEs, financial institutions and multinational groups operating in the UAE that require scalable solutions capable of managing complex invoicing environments, multiple ERPs and high transaction volumes.

Marmin AI is currently operational across six jurisdictions - the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, India, Singapore and Belgium - positioning the UAE as the operational and strategic hub for the platform’s regional and international expansion. AJMS Group stated that the UAE will remain the primary base for product development, AI innovation, regulatory engagement and enterprise implementation initiatives.

Dr Abhishek Jajoo, chairman and founder, AJMS Group, said: “The UAE is rapidly positioning itself as one of the world’s leading digital economies, and e-invoicing will become a key pillar of that transformation. We believe the country has the opportunity to lead the region in AI-enabled compliance, digital finance infrastructure and intelligent business reporting. Through this investment, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to the UAE by building technology, talent and infrastructure locally while supporting businesses in adapting to the next generation of financial compliance and open finance ecosystems.”

AJMS Group highlighted that businesses in the UAE increasingly require technology platforms capable of managing complex invoicing structures, multi-entity environments, high-volume transactions and evolving compliance mandates. The group added that many large UAE enterprises operate under single VAT groups with multiple business divisions, making scalable and intelligent invoicing infrastructure increasingly critical. Marmin AI has been designed to support enterprise-scale operations through cloud-based architecture, intelligent automation and seamless integration capabilities.

The group further stated that the future of compliance technology lies beyond basic invoice generation and reporting. Marmin AI is being developed as an AI-enabled financial intelligence platform capable of helping businesses automate workflows, strengthen governance, improve operational visibility and derive actionable insights from structured transactional data.

The investment will also support the expansion of UAE-based engineering, implementation and compliance teams while strengthening collaboration with local enterprises, financial institutions, fintech firms and government stakeholders.

What this UAE investment will deliver

1. AI-powered compliance and financial intelligence

Expansion of advanced AI and machine learning capabilities that can intelligently validate invoices, detect anomalies, identify discrepancies and support automated reconciliation, fraud monitoring and financial analytics.

2. UAE-centric enterprise e-invoicing infrastructure

Development of scalable cloud-based infrastructure from the UAE designed to support enterprises with multiple ERPs, large transaction volumes and cross-border invoicing requirements while maintaining alignment with evolving UAE regulatory and tax compliance frameworks.

3. Open finance and SME enablement

Building secure and interoperable data infrastructure that can support future open finance ecosystems, SME credit accessibility, working capital optimisation and financial inclusion initiatives.

4. Intelligent automation across financial operations

Expansion into AI-led automation capabilities across accounts payable, accounts receivable, tax workflows, reporting processes and enterprise compliance management.

5. Real-time validation and reporting

Enhancing API-first integration architecture to support real-time invoice validation, digital reporting mandates and seamless interoperability with evolving national e-invoicing frameworks.

6. UAE-based sovereign and secure cloud infrastructure

Investment into UAE-hosted and jurisdiction-compliant enterprise cloud environments to ensure strong data governance, localisation compliance, cybersecurity resilience and secure processing capabilities for businesses operating in the UAE and GCC.

7. Advisory, implementation and ecosystem development

Strengthening enterprise onboarding, implementation support and ecosystem advisory services to help businesses accelerate digital tax adoption and operational transformation.

AJMS Group noted that structured invoice data is rapidly emerging as one of the most valuable and underutilised assets within the financial ecosystem. When enriched through artificial intelligence, this data can support faster lending decisions, improved compliance oversight, stronger fraud prevention mechanisms and more efficient financial operations.

The group added that Marmin AI’s future roadmap includes deeper AI integration across intelligent document processing, predictive compliance monitoring, financial anomaly detection, embedded governance frameworks and advanced analytics capabilities for enterprises, regulators and financial institutions.

AJMS Group is also actively collaborating with UAE-based banks, fintech companies, enterprise technology providers and regulatory stakeholders to support the development of interoperable digital ecosystems that improve financial accessibility, accelerate SME enablement and strengthen secure cross-border trade and compliance infrastructure originating from the UAE.

With more than a decade of experience across governance, compliance, risk advisory and digital transformation in the UAE and GCC region, AJMS Group continues to position itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence, regulatory technology and financial infrastructure innovation.

The group’s long-term vision remains focused on positioning the UAE as a leading hub for AI-enabled compliance technology, open finance infrastructure and intelligent digital financial ecosystems while building trusted digital rails that connect enterprises, regulators and financial institutions across regional and global markets.

For more information, contact: info@ajmsglobal.com or visit the website: www.ajmsglobal.com.