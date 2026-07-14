Ajman real estate transactions top Dh10.8 billion in H1 2026

Land Department records 6,815 property transactions during the first six months of the year, highlighting continued momentum in the emirate's real estate market.

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 12:21 PM
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Ajman's real estate market recorded 6,815 property transactions worth more than Dh10.8 billion during the first half of 2026, reflecting continued momentum in the emirate's property sector, according to the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

The figures, published through the Ajman Real Estate Index, showed 5,435 sale transactions with a combined value of Dh7.64 billion during the January-June period.

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The department also recorded 969 mortgage transactions worth Dh1.88 billion, highlighting continued financing activity across the emirate's property market.

The highest property sale during the period was recorded in Al Amerah, valued at Dh215 million, while the largest mortgage transaction, worth Dh123.5 million, was registered in Al Yasmeen 1.

Director-General Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi said the figures reflect the continued strength of Ajman's property market and growing demand across different real estate segments.

He said the emirate continues to attract investors through its diverse investment opportunities, competitive property prices and supportive investment environment.

The latest figures underline the continued momentum in Ajman's real estate sector as the emirate strengthens its position as one of the UAE's growing property investment destinations.

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