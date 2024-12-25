Ajman developer achieves Dh550 million sales in a single day

GJ Properties Investments LLC, a leading developer in Ajman, secured Dh550 million in sales in a single day at its recent Ajman Sales Event.

This reflects significant demand from investors and residents eager to invest in Ajman, where GJ Properties Investments LLC sold 837 units across multiple new developments offered at competitive prices. Payment plans extending up to six years contributed to the strong interest from attendees.

Among the notable developments, Al Ameera Village’s fifth phase sold out with 724 units, followed by Nuaimia Two Tower with 63 units, and 50 apartments sold at Ajman Creek Towers.

Ali Ghaleb Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties Investments LLC, highlighted that the demand underscores Ajman’s appeal as a leading choice for those seeking a vibrant and modern lifestyle in the UAE. Known for its strategic project locations and premium amenities, GJ Properties Investments LLC continues to fulfill a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs, making it a preferred option for both investors and residents.

Jaber reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding Ajman’s real estate sector by introducing more innovative projects that bring high-quality housing options to the market. Expanding on its success in Ajman, GJ Properties Investments LLC recently launched Biltmore Residences Sufouh in Dubai. Located strategically on Sheikh Zayed Road, this luxury development provides panoramic views of Dubai’s landmarks, including the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab. Currently 62 per cent complete and set for handover by early 2026, Biltmore Residences Al Sufouh offers a range of one- and two-bedroom apartments along with a luxurious penthouse featuring modern finishes and spacious interiors.

Biltmore Residences Sufouh presents a compelling investment opportunity, blending luxury living with promising returns, and is designed for elite investors and residents.