Ajman Bank wins first place at prestigious Nafis awards for outstanding Emiratisation initiatives

The recognition underscores the Bank’s long-term strategy to position Emirati talent at the centre of its growth

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 7:18 PM

Ajman Bank has been awarded first place in the Medium-sized Entities category at the prestigious Nafis Awards, recognising its leading role in advancing Emiratisation and creating sustainable career pathways for UAE Nationals in the banking sector. The recognition underscores the Bank’s long-term strategy to position Emirati talent at the centre of its growth and transformation, where Emiratisation is regarded not only as a national priority but as a driver of competitiveness and innovation.

“This recognition reaffirms our belief that Emiratisation is far more than a statutory obligation, but a core strategy rooted in our values. It is a strategic imperative and a source of strength for our institution and for the UAE economy,” said Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank. “We are proud to see the next generation of Emirati bankers thriving across the organisation, driving innovation and helping us deliver a distinctly national vision of financial progress”. 

This recognition highlights the impact of Ajman Bank’s structured approach to talent development. Through initiatives such as the flagship “Ethraa” programme, the Bank has created clear pathways for UAE Nationals to grow into leadership roles, combining skills-based training, mentorship, and exposure to strategic functions. Emirati employees with a rising presence at mid and senior management levels is a reflection of the Bank’s long-term vision and partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Hend Esmail Al Ali, Chief Human Resource Officer, Ajman Bank said, “Nafis has been a true catalyst, giving us the tools and structure to accelerate our Emiratisation journey and create long-term value for both our people and our business”.