Ajman Bank unveils enhanced digital platform to boost consumer experience

Ajman Bank has launched its upgraded corporate website, introducing a refreshed design, enhanced functionality and most importantly containing updated and detailed information about the Bank, its products, services aimed improving how customers and other stakeholders of the Bank access information, products, and services online.

The new website makes it easy for a customer to find relevant information based on the type of customer including individuals seeking personal banking information, small and medium sized businesses and corporates. The website also has a dedicated section for Bank’s Treasury & Capital market services, Sustainability and Investor relations.

The launch represents a significant visual, informational and functional enhancement of the Bank’s home on the internet, with a focus on creating a more intuitive and efficient user experience. The upgraded website features a modernised look and feel, streamlined navigation, and simplified customer journeys designed to help users find information more quickly and easily.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Customer expectations continue to evolve, particularly across digital channels. Our focus remains on making it easier for customers to access information, products, and services through experiences that are intuitive, efficient, and aligned with their needs. The launch of our upgraded website reflects this commitment and represents an important step in enhancing how customers engage with Ajman Bank digitally”.

The new platform introduces a refreshed visual identity, improved navigation, and a ‘minimum clicks’ approach that simplifies access to key information and services. By redesigning user journeys and reducing the number of steps required to reach relevant content, the website delivers a more seamless and user-friendly experience across devices.

The objective of this enhancement was to improve usability and simplify the customer experience. Every aspect of the redesign was guided by ease of navigation and accessibility, ensuring customers can interact with the platform more efficiently while benefiting from a clearer and more streamlined experience”.

The upgraded website reflects Ajman Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital channels and deliver smoother, more efficient interactions for customers through practical improvements that support ease of use and accessibility.