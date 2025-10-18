  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

Ajman Bank taps Emirati fintech Lune to boost digital banking experience

The move reflects a broader trend in the UAE’s banking sector, where institutions are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and data analytics to personalize services

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 7:56 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Watch: Lithium battery catches fire on plane, leaves passengers in shock

Watch: Lithium battery catches fire on plane, leaves passengers in shock

Ajman Bank has partnered with UAE-based fintech Lune Technologies to enhance its mobile banking app with AI-powered financial tools aimed at improving customer financial literacy and control.

The move reflects a broader trend in the UAE’s banking sector, where institutions are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and data analytics to personalize services and support smarter financial decision-making.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Red alert issued for thick fog; temperatures to dip to 18ºC in some areas

thumb-image

India: Prime Minister Modi faces tough Bihar state election

thumb-image

World Padel Academy brings together global athletes for the Tooba Padel Cup in support of Al Jalila Foundation

thumb-image

Pitbull coming to Dubai in December: From dates to ticket sales, all you need to know

thumb-image

Tanishq brings the magic of ‘India Wali Diwali’ to the heart of the UAE and GCC

 

The collaboration introduces transaction data enrichment and personal finance management (PFM) features, now live on the Ajman Bank app. These tools offer users categorized spending insights, merchant recognition, and clearer transaction labeling, along with a consolidated view of income, savings, and expenses.

“Through this partnership, we’re giving our customers the tools to better understand and manage their finances,” said Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank. “It’s a step forward in our digital transformation journey.”

Lune’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helal Lootah, described the integration as a milestone in redefining how individuals interact with their money. The fintech’s technology is designed to help banks and financial institutions deliver more intuitive and intelligent digital experiences.

The new features are available to all Ajman Bank retail customers, aligning with the UAE’s broader push toward a more connected and data-driven financial ecosystem. 