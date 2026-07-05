Ajman Bank signs agreement with Aurionpro to advance Islamic treasury systems validation

Ajman Bank has entered into an agreement with Aurionpro, a global leader in banking technology, for the validation of its Islamic Treasury Management System, based on the MX.3 platform, marking a critical phase in the bank’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the integrity, control, and resilience of its treasury operations.

The agreement reflects a disciplined approach to system readiness, with a focus on ensuring that the platform is robust, well governed, and aligned with the bank’s operational and Sharia requirements as it progresses towards implementation.

Adrian Hodges, Treasurer of Ajman Bank, said: “Strengthening our treasury infrastructure remains a strategic priority as we continue to evolve our operating model in line with market expectations and national priorities. This collaboration supports the development of a more resilient and scalable ecosystem, underpinned by strong governance, advanced capabilities, and full alignment with Sharia principles. It reflects our commitment to building a future-ready platform that enhances efficiency, integrity, and long-term value creation”.

This phase is designed to ensure that the system is rigorously validated, with a clear emphasis on operational readiness, control, and consistency across treasury functions.

Eric Rosso, CEO, Fenixys – an Aurionpro company, added: “Ensuring readiness for complex treasury systems requires a structured and controlled approach. Leveraging our extensive experience in delivering Murex transformation programs across the region, our focus is on delivering a validation process that meets the bank’s operational and governance standards, enabling a seamless transition to the next phase. We are excited to commence this partnership with Ajman Bank and support them in this important phase of their treasury transformation journey. We see this as the beginning of a strong and collaborative relationship built on trust, innovation, and shared growth.”

The initiative forms part of Ajman Bank’s broader efforts to strengthen its institutional capabilities and reinforce its position within an evolving financial sector that continues to prioritize resilience, governance, and long-term sustainability.