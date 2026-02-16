Ajman Bank participates in GTR MENA, reinforcing engagement with regional trade finance community

Ajman Bank participated in GTR MENA 2026, held on 10–11 February at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, joining senior decision-makers from banks, financial institutions, corporates, and government entities across the trade, export, and infrastructure finance ecosystem.

GTR MENA is recognized as a key regional platform for dialogue on trade finance, bringing together market participants to discuss global trade flows, risk management, regulatory developments, and the evolving role of financial institutions in supporting cross-border commerce.

Ajman Bank’s participation reflects its continued engagement with industry platforms that foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and best practice across trade and structured finance markets. Through its presence at the conference, the Bank engaged with peers and partners on market developments, emerging opportunities, and the role of Sharia-compliant banking solutions in supporting trade and economic activity across the region.

As part of the conference agenda, Dr. Fazal Rahim Abdul, Head of Internal Sharia Control & ISSC Secretary at Ajman Bank, participated in a panel discussion examining how innovation is expanding the reach of Islamic trade finance. The session explored the projected growth of the GCC trade finance market — currently valued at $185 billion and expected to reach $290 billion by 2030 — with particular focus on the accelerating expansion of Sharia-compliant financing across cross-border corridors including Southeast Asia and Africa.

The discussion addressed evolving compliance frameworks, advancements in KYC and sanctions monitoring, the growing role of non-bank financiers in supporting corporates and SMEs, and the increasing alignment between Islamic finance principles and sustainability objectives in the development of green trade finance solutions. The panel also considered how artificial intelligence and advanced analytics can enhance risk assessment, governance standards and financial inclusion within Islamic finance ecosystems.

Ashish Madan, Head of Global Transaction Banking said: “Islamic trade finance continues to evolve as a structured and resilient financing model. Innovation, when aligned with Sharia governance and disciplined risk frameworks, strengthens transparency, enhances cross-border efficiency and supports sustainable economic activity. As market corridors expand, institutions must balance growth with governance to preserve trust and long-term stability”.

Ajman Bank continues to build its presence within regional and international financial markets through active participation in leading industry forums, reinforcing its commitment to disciplined growth, strong governance, and long-term value creation.