Ajman Bank, National Bonds ink MoU to boost UAE savings access

Ajman Bank and National Bonds Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop financial solutions aimed at strengthening savings habits and expanding access to Shari’ah-compliant banking across the UAE.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will explore collaboration in customer-focused financial products, joint marketing campaigns and value-added services designed to support long-term savings goals for individuals and communities. The partnership is intended to extend structured savings and Islamic banking options to segments of the population, including lower- and middle-income earners and first-time savers, that are often underserved by mainstream financial products.

By combining National Bonds’ low-entry-barrier savings instruments with Ajman Bank’s retail banking network, the two firms said the tie-up would help reduce the cost, complexity and geographic barriers that frequently prevent people from building long-term financial resilience.

“This partnership unites two institutions with a shared belief: that every individual in the UAE deserves the tools to build a more secure financial future through Shari’ah-compliant solutions,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds. “National Bonds has spent two decades nurturing a savings culture now embraced by more than one million savers, and together with Ajman Bank we can extend that impact — pairing our long-term savings expertise with Ajman Bank’s advanced banking capabilities. Our ambition reaches beyond joint products: it is to reshape how people across the UAE plan, save, and think about their financial future.”

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with National Bonds, which reflects our continued focus on creating value for our customers through innovative and Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions,” said Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank. “This Memorandum of Understanding provides a platform to explore opportunities to offer our banking products and services. As Ajman Bank continues its growth journey, collaborations such as this reinforce our commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The agreement marks the start of a broader collaborative framework between the two organisations, which have committed to identifying initiatives that improve customer experience, promote financial empowerment, and support the continued growth of the UAE’s financial services sector.