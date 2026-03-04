Ajman Bank approves 50% of net profit as cash dividend 

Ajman Bank’s General Assembly, during its Annual General Meeting chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders amounting to 50 per cent of the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, equivalent to 9.18 per cent of the Bank’s paid-up capital.

The dividend approval follows a record financial year for the Bank, during which net profit before tax reached Dh548 million, reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, while net profit after tax rose to Dh500 million. Total assets increased by 44 per cent to Dh32.9 billion, underscoring the strength of the Bank’s financial position and sustained performance momentum.

The General Assembly meeting highlighted Ajman Bank’s continued progress in executing its strategic priorities, achieving disciplined balance sheet growth, and strengthening its capital base, supporting its ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns while maintaining a prudent risk management framework.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid stated: “The UAE banking sector continues to operate from a position of stability and strength, supported by well-established regulatory frameworks and a resilient economic environment. Financial institutions play a central role in supporting economic activity, facilitating capital flows, and advancing national development priorities.

Ajman Bank’s performance in 2025 reflects disciplined execution and prudent governance. The approved dividend distribution aligns with the Bank’s balanced capital management strategy and its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Guided by a clear strategic vision, the Bank continues to strengthen its institutional foundations and reinforce its role within the national financial system, supporting long-term economic development.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Ajman Bank’s record results reflect consistent performance across its core activities and the strength of its capital base. The Bank continues to focus on advancing its digital and AI-enabled capabilities, reinforcing governance frameworks, and achieving disciplined growth aligned with long-term shareholder value and financial system stability”.