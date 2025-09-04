  • search in Khaleej Times
Ajman Bank and Franklin Templeton forge strategic partnership

Through this partnership, Ajman Bank will provide access to select Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 4:57 PM

Ajman Bank has announced a strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest global asset managers with approximately $1.62 trillion in assets under management, to bring a suite of Shariah-compliant investment solutions to its wealth management clients in the UAE.

Through this partnership, Ajman Bank will provide access to select Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds, including the Franklin Shariah Technology Fund, Franklin Shariah Global Multi-Asset Income Fund, and Templeton Shariah Global Equity Fund. These funds offer diversified exposure to global markets through a range of actively managed portfolios. 

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “This partnership strengthens our customers’ reach to best-in-class investment solutions and a diversified portfolio of global shariah-compliant investment funds, and reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of investors in the UAE. By working with Franklin Templeton, we aim to deliver high-quality, Shariah-compliant solutions through a trusted local platform”.

The collaboration builds on Ajman Bank’s vision to empower clients with access to world-class investment expertise, backed by a partner with 25 years of experience in the Middle East and a strong track record in managing Shariah-Compliant assets. Franklin Templeton serves clients in more than 150 countries, combined with its deep capabilities in emerging markets and Shariah investments, makes it well-positioned to serve the UAE’s growing demand for values-aligned investment solutions.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India at Franklin Templeton, commented: “We are delighted to continue expanding our footprint in the UAE through this strategic partnership with Ajman Bank. As one of the largest global asset managers offering Shariah-compliant funds, Franklin Templeton is committed to delivering world-class global investment capabilities. This collaboration enhances investor access to diversified, actively managed Shariah-compliant strategies in the region”.

This offering reinforces Ajman Bank’s long-term commitment to empowering clients with best-in-class, Shariah-compliant solutions through partnerships with leading global institutions.