Airtel Money targets $7 billion valuation in IPO boost for London

The company said on Thursday it planned to sell 270 million shares at £1.96 each in its initial public offering, raising about $703 million ahead of its planned mid-October debut

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 1:33 PM
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Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, is targeting a valuation of about $7 billion in its London stock market debut, offering a potential boost for a market that has struggled to attract major listings in recent years.

The company said on Thursday it planned to sell 270 million shares at £1.96 each in its initial public offering, raising about $703 million ahead of its planned mid-October debut.

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London's stock market has shrunk over the past decade as companies have sought higher valuations elsewhere, prompting Britain to simplify listing rules in a bid to attract more issuers.

At about $703 million, the offering would be London's largest IPO since Fermi Inc's dual listing in September 2025, according to Dealogic data.

The targeted valuation is slightly below the reported $800 million deal size that would have made Airtel Money the biggest London IPO in five years.

Following the offering, Airtel Money is expected to have a free float of about 16.5%, supporting trading liquidity while allowing existing shareholders to retain majority ownership.

Selling shareholders include TPG-backed private equity investor The Rise Fund II Aurora, Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding, payments firm Mastercard and telecoms investor Chimetech.

Airtel Africa is expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder after the IPO.


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