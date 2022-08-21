AirSial gets nod to start international flights

A clarification by the tax authorities would help businesses understand the scope of excise tax and any exceptions applicable to the fresh drink producers.
AirSial has become the third private airline in Pakistan to start international flights as it secured licence to begin service for Gulf countries, Iraq and Iran, its top official says.
Fazal Jillani, chairman, AirSial, said the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority awarded an international licence to the airline and it will soon start flights to the Gulf countries.
“The Civil Aviation Authority had issued a formal permit to AirSial airline. Now, we can start flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Iran,” Jillani said at a grand ceremony in Sialkot to celebrate the rights to enter the international market.
On Thursday, the federal cabinet gave AirSial permission to launch its international flights.
“We are grateful to civil aviation for granting formal permission for international flights and we are striving to further improve the quality of airline service,” Jillani said while addressing the guests at the event.
AirSial will be fourth Pakistani airline to start international flights after the public-listed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the largest private carrier airblue and Islamabad-based Serene Airways.
The Sialkot-based AirSial, which is expected to launch its first international flight in early October, was required to have at least five airworthy aircraft, either to purchase or get them on dry leas, to begin flights on international routes. The airline will also have to ensure satisfactory operations on primary and socio-economic routes.
Air Sial was launched by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 2020 to improve air travel. The airline, which initially served various domestic destinations from their operational hub at Jinnah International Airport, used a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.
Using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D, AI, VR, and AR, the platform is the first of its kind to introduce high-definition 3D maps.
The 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.4 per cent of total assets at Dh36.5 billion.
The total investment value of three projects — Binghatti Rose, Binghatti Mirage and Binghatti Gems, is circa Dh400 million
EW&CT cluster, which includes entities SIGN4L and Beacon Red, has seen the addition of leading secure communications company, Digital14.
The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for Dh400.18 million, followed by a land sold for Dh205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for Dh130 million in Palm Jumeirah.
Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4 per cent, with top lender Emirates NBD down 1.4 per cent and Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank down 0.7 per cent
European gas prices pushed higher after a record-close Thursday as the Ukraine war impacts supplies