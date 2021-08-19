Airlift raises $85m in Series B funding round
Within 12 months of launch, Airlift has scaled operations to 30+ retail properties across 8 cities and is now delivering hundreds of thousands of orders every month.
Airlift, a Pakistani technology startup — pioneering quick commerce — secured $85 million in Series B financing, making it the highest in the country. The startup is building the rails of commerce, offering consumers 30-minute delivery of all household essentials from a network of dark stores.
Pakistan is “in the very early stages, but the transformation is happening very, very quickly and we are seeing a shift in behaviour,” Airlift co-founder Usman Gul said in an interview to Bloomberg. “We have a lot of people who previously didn’t shop online.”
Airlift's Series B financing marks the largest in the Mena region, co-led by Josh Buckley (Buckley Ventures) and Harry Stebbings (20VC). Other major participants included Sam Altman (ex-President YCombinator), Biz Stone (Co-founder at Twitter / Medium), Jeffrey Katzenberg (ex-CEO, Disney), Taavet Hinrikus (Founder/CEO at TransferWise), and Seve Pagliuca (Co-Chairman, Bain Capital).
Shams Pasha, Brand Strategy Lead, Airlift Technologies, said: “We are really excited about the technology-based Pakistani startup ecosystem and believe that it holds much promise. There are three main reasons behind this belief is untapped potential; flywheel impact and talent." — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
