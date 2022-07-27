Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce picks new CEO

The utility increases production capacity of energy and water to cater to the needs of rising population in the emirate
On Tuesday, British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce said it had chosen former British Petroleum (BP) executive Tufan Erginbilgic to replace the long-serving CEO Warren East.
Erginbilgic, a dual UK and Turkish national, replaces East from the start of 2023, said Rolls-Royce in a statement. East is stepping down after a tumultuous eight years in the top role, during which time he turned around performance and slashed thousands of jobs.
Rolls-Royce chair Anita Frew described Erginbilgic, 62, as "a proven leader of winning teams within complex multinational organisations". She also talked of his ability to "drive a high-performance culture and deliver results for investors".
Erginbilgic worked for more than 20 years at BP. He left the British energy major in 2020, and is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.
East told AFP last week that he was "quite pleased" with his time at Rolls-Royce:
"We've put in place a lot of efficiency and productivity improvements," he said on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow, adding that the engine maker's focus was on decarbonisation of aviation.
The 60-year-old's tenure was marked by corruption fines that pre-dated his arrival, as well as troubles with the company's Trent family of engines.
Rolls-Royce, whose products power Airbus and Boeing aircraft, axed 9,000 jobs and offloaded assets in drastic cost-cutting phases, after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded jets and sparked a collapse in air traffic.
East guided the group back to profit in 2021, after a long and painful restructuring process. Rolls-Royce has since gone on to reap the benefits of aviation's recovery and growth in government defence spending.
