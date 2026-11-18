Air India Express has appointed its chief financial officer, Deepak Rajawat, as its new chief executive officer, marking a leadership transition at one of India’s fastest-growing airlines as it expands operations within the Tata Group’s aviation portfolio.

The airline’s board announced that Rajawat will take over as CEO on December 1, 2026, succeeding from within the organisation after overseeing the carrier’s finance function during a period of growth and integration with the broader Air India Group.

Rajawat, an aviation executive with more than two decades of experience, has played a central role in strengthening Air India Express’s financial position while supporting its expansion strategy. Before joining the airline, he spent years at full-service carrier Vistara, where he held leadership positions spanning corporate planning, aircraft acquisition, finance and commercial operations.

His promotion comes as Air India Express continues to scale up its operations. The airline currently operates around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. Its fleet comprises 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Announcing the appointment, Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said Rajawat’s experience across the Tata Group’s airline businesses positioned him well to lead the carrier’s next phase of growth.

“Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines,” Aggarwal said.

Rajawat said he was taking on the role at a significant moment for both the airline and the wider Indian aviation industry. “Air India Express has built strong momentum with a growing network, expanding fleet, and a distinctive value proposition. I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core,” he said.

Rajawat’s appointment follows a career that included serving as Vistara’s chief commercial officer, where he oversaw revenue management, network planning, sales, partnerships, marketing and customer experience as the airline rose to become India’s second-largest carrier by domestic market share and gained recognition in Skytrax’s global airline rankings.