Air Arabia revenue climbs 10% as airline expands network and fleet

Air Arabia delivered a third consecutive profitable quarter in 2026, reporting revenue growth, continued network expansion and sustained passenger demand despite a challenging operating environment.

The Sharjah-based budget carrier posted third-quarter revenue of Dh2.31 billion for the three months ended September 30, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, while net profit reached Dh383 million. The airline carried more than 5.7 million passengers across its operating hubs during the quarter and maintained a healthy average seat load factor of 82 per cent.

The results highlight the resilience of Air Arabia’s low-cost business model as travel demand remained firm across its network spanning the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

“We are pleased to have recorded our third consecutive profitable quarter this year amid a challenging operating environment,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia. “Despite these challenges, we are proud to have delivered a solid net profit for the quarter, supported by revenue growth and sustained demand for our value-driven product.”

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue rose 2 per cent to Dh5.81 billion, up from Dh5.71 billion in the corresponding period last year. Air Arabia carried 14.4 million passengers during the period, while maintaining an average seat load factor of 83 per cent, underscoring continued demand across its markets.

The airline also accelerated its expansion plans during the year. In September, Air Arabia launched operations from a new hub at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, introducing domestic services to Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh. The move followed the granting of an Air Operator Certificate to a new Saudi low-cost carrier established by an Air Arabia-led consortium with Nesma Group and KUN Investment.

Across its wider network, the group launched 14 new routes during the first nine months of the year, increasing total destinations served to 224. It also added 10 aircraft, taking its fleet to 100 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with four more set to join before the end of 2026.

“Our focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost control, and network optimization has enabled us to deliver solid financial and operational performance during the first nine months of the year,” Al Thani said. “These results are a testament to the agility of our management team, the continued trust of our customers, and the strength of our multi-hub business model.”

The carrier also received recognition for its sustainability efforts during the year, being named the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the MENA Region 2026” by World Finance Magazine. Through its Charity Cloud initiative, Air Arabia has supported 168 projects across 27 countries since 2007, benefiting more than 450,000 people through healthcare, education and humanitarian programmes.

Looking ahead, Al Thani said the company would continue investing in fleet growth and network expansion, adding: “We remain confident in the fundamentals of our business and in the flexibility our multi-hub model gives us to respond as market conditions evolve.”